Music News

Ariana Grande launching two different ‘Wicked’ perfumes

todaySeptember 23, 2025

Glinda Bubbly Pink & Elphaba Enchanted perfumes (Luxe Brands Inc.)

After announcing a new makeup collection inspired by Wicked: For Good, Ariana Grande is now launching two new fragrances to go along with the film. One’s inspired by her character, Glinda, and the other’s inspired by Cynthia Erivo‘s character, Elphaba.

“Stepping into Glinda’s shoes and being trusted to tell her story has been one of the most special and meaningful experiences I’ve ever had,” Ariana says in a statement, adding that she “used fragrances on set to help differentiate between when [Glinda] is younger and older as well.”

“I wanted to find a way to pay tribute this chapter and honor these amazing, once-in-a-lifetime characters and really capture what they represent through fragrance – the light, the complexity, the beauty of both Glinda and Elphaba,” she continues.

“This launch is both a personal tribute to an experience that has meant everything to me and an invitation to celebrate the magic and strength of these characters.”

The two fragrances are Glinda Bubbly Pink and Elphaba Enchanted. The Glinda fragrance, which comes in a bottle with a cap modeled after Glinda’s crown, has notes of nectarine, apple, tulips, sandalwood and musk. The Elphaba fragrance, with a bottle cap modeled after the character’s hat, features apple, plum, moon flower, oud wood, oak moss and vanilla.

Each fragrance costs $72. They will be available on Ulta Beauty’s website on Oct. 3 and in Ulta Beauty stores on Oct. 5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

