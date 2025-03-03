Ariana Grande loses Oscar but wins best-dressed title; teases upcoming music

Disney/Eric McCandless

Ariana Grande lost out on a supporting actress Oscar for Wicked Sunday night, but her red carpet style made her a winner in the eyes of the media.

Ariana and her custom-made structural Schiaparelli gown, which echoed the huge pink gown her character Glinda wore in the film, were cited on many best-dressed lists of Oscar fashion. For her opening performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” she wore a red strapless Schiaparelli sequin gown with red tulle details, along with red sequin heels, to conjure up Dorothy’s Wizard of Oz ruby slippers.

Ari lost the best supporting actress Oscar to Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez. She’ll have another chance to be nominated for her performance as Glinda after Wicked: For Good, the movie’s sequel, arrives in November.

On the red carpet, Ariana teased the upcoming deluxe release of her album eternal sunshine. Speaking to Variety about what the next step on that project is, since she’d already said it was “in the can,” she said, “The next step is the next step. It means it must come out.”

When pressed to provide a release date, Ariana made a joke that she’d undergone the Brighter Days Memory Erasure treatment — referring to the clinic in the film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which inspired the name of the album and one of its videos — and therefore she couldn’t “remember.”

When asked whether the album might come out “soon,” Ari said, “‘Soon’ means 10 days or less. I’m not allowed to use that word in this moment. I’m not gonna use that word today … just keep your eyes peeled.”

