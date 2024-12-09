Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez earn Golden Globe Nominations

Courtesy HFPA/CBS

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez struck gold when the Golden Globe nominations were announced on Dec. 9.

Ariana and Selena were both nominated in the Supporting Actress category in the film category, Ari for Wicked and Selena for Emilia Pérez. Selena performed her role in that film entirely in Spanish. Overall, Emilia Pérez, which is streaming on Netflix, leads all nominees in the film categories, with 10 nods total.

In addition, Selena was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building.

Meanwhile, Miley landed a nomination for Best Original Song for “Beautiful That Way,” which she co-wrote for the Pamela Anderson movie The Last Showgirl.

The 2025 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.