AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez earn Golden Globe Nominations

todayDecember 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy HFPA/CBS

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez struck gold when the Golden Globe nominations were announced on Dec. 9.

Ariana and Selena were both nominated in the Supporting Actress category in the film category, Ari for Wicked and Selena for Emilia Pérez. Selena performed her role in that film entirely in Spanish. Overall, Emilia Pérez, which is streaming on Netflix, leads all nominees in the film categories, with 10 nods total.

In addition, Selena was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building.

Meanwhile, Miley landed a nomination for Best Original Song for “Beautiful That Way,” which she co-wrote for the Pamela Anderson movie The Last Showgirl. 

The 2025 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%