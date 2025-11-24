AD
Ariana Grande posts touching letter saying goodbye to ‘Wicked’: ‘greatest gift of my life’

todayNovember 24, 2025

Ariana Grande is Glinda in ‘WICKED FOR GOOD,’ directed by Jon M. Chu. (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Ariana Grande‘s journey down the Yellow Brick Road has finally ended now that Wicked: For Good is in theaters, and she summed up her feelings about it in a lengthy letter on Instagram.

“Oz has been my space safe for as long as I can remember,” she writes, adding that Wicked “has been an escape and a place where I knew I could find comfort and understanding throughout my childhood and adult life.”

“Becoming your Glinda the Good and being asked to join this most wonderful group of human beings on a most creatively and emotionally fulfilling journey was the greatest gift of my life,” she writes. “i have learned more from my time with Glinda than anyone. Now, to see how it has moved and been there for you all in the same way that it has for me over the course of my life has been the most meaningful, moving, and cherished gift of all.”

She concludes, “Before I go, please remember: whenever things get scary or you feel alone, home is whereever and whomever we want it to be, and there’s no place like home. Your chosen Ozian family loves you exactly as you are, and I couldn’t be thankfuller than you exist.”

Wicked: For Good topped the weekend box office with $150 million, breaking the previous film’s record for biggest debut of a Broadway adaptation of all time, according to Variety. It’s also this year’s second-biggest opening behind A Minecraft Movie, which debuted with $162 million back in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

