Ariana Grande reacts to Grammy win with Cynthia Erivo

todayFebruary 2, 2026

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande perform during the 97th Annual Oscars on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande wasn’t at the Grammy Awards Sunday night, but she did win a trophy — her third career Grammy.

Ari and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo won for best pop duo/group performance for their rendition of “Defying Gravity,” from the soundtrack of the first Wicked film. Ari posted the announcement of the win on her Instagram Story and wrote, “this is so special. @recordingacademy than you so so so much! Congratulations to the incredible @cynthiaerivo i love you & am so grateful to share this.”

She also thanked the song’s composer, Stephen Schwartz, as well as her record company and Wicked director Jon M. Chu.

Ariana previously won in that same category for “Rain On Me,” her duet with Lady Gaga, in 2021. Her other win came in 2019 for best pop vocal album for Sweetner.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

