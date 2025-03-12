Ariana Grande releasing ‘Brighter Days Ahead’ short film on March 28

Katia Temkin/Republic

Ariana Grande has big plans for the rollout of eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead.

In addition to releasing the album on March 28, Ari is putting out a short film called Brighter Days Ahead. It will continue the story of Peaches, the character she portrayed in the video for “we can’t be friends (wait for your love).” In that video, inspired by the movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Peaches visits the Brighter Days clinic and has her memories of her ex, played by Evan Peters, wiped from her brain.

In a snippet posted on Instagram Wednesday, we hear a female computerized voice saying, “Welcome back, Peaches,” followed by a shot of a glass ball rolling along a track, the words “Brighter Days Ahead” and then a series of super-quick images, presumably from the film. Like the videos for “we can’t be friends,” “the boy is mine” and “yes, and?,” it was directed by Christian Breslauer.

Ariana told Variety in January, “It’s not the end of ‘Peaches’ just yet, but she’s going in the closet for a minute.” Of the album, she said, “The new tracks are short, but they really count.”

According to the various configurations of the deluxe album that are available for preorder on Ariana’s website, the release has five new tracks on it.