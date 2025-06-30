Ariana Grande says it’s the ‘best day of her life’ thanks to Sasha Colby

Disney/Randy Holmes

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Colby is the new face of fembot, the new capsule collection of makeup from Ariana Grande‘s r.e.m. beauty line — and Ariana couldn’t be happier.

You can see the photos of Sasha aka “your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen” modeling the new colors on the r.e.m. beauty Instagram page. “mother fembot has arrived,” reads the caption. “we’re so excited to partner with @sashacolby again after first collaborating for @rupaulsdragcon in 2023.”

“sasha’s iconic legacy and enchanting artistry personifies our viral shade of fembot, making her the perfect muse to showcase our new capsule collection,” the post adds. Ariana wrote in the comments, “the best day of my life.”

On her own Instagram Story, Ari wrote, “this has been a dream of mine for @r.e.m.beauty since day one, i love you @sashacolby, thank you mother.”

Ari also reposted a message from the company’s VP of global brand marketing, which reads, “There was a list of dream collaborators for our new fembot collection and it went like this: Sasha Colby.”

Ariana added, “True.”