Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez react to Golden Globe nominations

To say Ariana Grande is pleased that she’s been nominated for a Golden Globe would be an understatement.

“oh my goodness oh my goodness … i am floored and honored to be recognized by members of the @goldenglobes,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “crying (of course) … It’s impossible to find my words, but I am simply, so deeply grateful for this acknowledgement.”

She continued, “and congratulations to my brilliant, dear sister @cynthiaerivo, and all of our Ozian family on this celebration of our work. i can’t possibly express my gratitution.”

Overall, Wicked got four nominations, including Best Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez posted video of herself in a darkened bedroom, sitting up and looking at the TV and then burying her face in her hands when she saw that she’d been nominated for Emilia Pérez. “Oh my God!” she squealed.

Acknowledging that her co-star Zoë Saldaña also received a nomination, she captioned the video, “I don’t even know what to write. I’m so proud of @zoesaldana and I am so grateful and honored.” The Spanish-language musical is the leading nominee, with 10 nods.

Selena added a video congratulating her co-star Karla Sofía Gascón, director Jacques Audiard, and the composers of the film’s score and songs. She also posted an on-set photo acknowledging the nominations that her show Only Murders in the Building received.

The Golden Globes, hosted by Nikki Glaser, air Jan. 5 on CBS and Paramount+.