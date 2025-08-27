AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ariana Grande teases announcement in cryptic Instagram post

todayAugust 27, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Ariana Grande performs at The Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025 (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Is Ariana Grande teasing a tour?

The singer shared a cryptic video tease Wednesday that sent fans speculating. In the clip, we see a computer screen that reads, “A corrupt file has been found and corrected,” and then see a trembling hand reaching toward the screen.

The video cuts to text that reads, “See you next year … Announcement loading …”

Tagged in the post are concert promoter Live Nation, music video director Christian Breslauer and Ariana’s Brighter Days Inc.

Ariana wrote in a July Instagram post that she was “working on a plan to sing for you all next year. even if it’s just for a little.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%