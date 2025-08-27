Ariana Grande teases announcement in cryptic Instagram post

Ariana Grande performs at The Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025 (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Is Ariana Grande teasing a tour?

The singer shared a cryptic video tease Wednesday that sent fans speculating. In the clip, we see a computer screen that reads, “A corrupt file has been found and corrected,” and then see a trembling hand reaching toward the screen.

The video cuts to text that reads, “See you next year … Announcement loading …”

Tagged in the post are concert promoter Live Nation, music video director Christian Breslauer and Ariana’s Brighter Days Inc.

Ariana wrote in a July Instagram post that she was “working on a plan to sing for you all next year. even if it’s just for a little.”