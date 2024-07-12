AD
Mike FM Music News

Ariana Grande — who’s not a cannibal, by the way — is stopping “all things that are not ‘Wicked’ for now”

todayJuly 12, 2024

After getting fans excited by announcing that she was working on a deluxe version of her album eternal sunshine and thinking about doing a “mini tour,” Ariana Grande has now put the brakes on her musical activities.

In an Instagram post Thursday captured by a fan account, Ariana wrote, “i love you all so much. i have decided to put a temporary pin in all things that are not Wicked for now. thank you in advance for understanding.”

She continued, “i am deeply grateful for your patience and mostly, so, inexplicably excited for all that is to come. there is so much. see you so soon.”

The first Wicked movie arrives in theaters in November, with the second part following a year later.

Meanwhile, Ari’s brother, Frankie Grande, has taken to social media to hit back at a crazy rumor that, um, she’s a cannibal. 

An account on social platform X reported that the rumor was being spread by fans who wanted to deter people from attempting to buy tickets to see her perform — so that the “real fans” could have them all. Frankie responded, “HAHAHAHAHAHA. Wow! This might be the most creative and lowest y’all have ever gone.”

“Reaching new depths daily!” he added. “Listen, I know my sister’s been eating the girls up for years but this a bit extreme! Besides, she’s vegan. See you on tour!”

As for how the rumor started, Entertainment Weekly speculated that it might have something to do with the fact that while appearing on a podcast, Ariana said that as a kid she had a fascination with serial killers, and once chose cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer as her dream dinner date because, she said, “I have questions.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

