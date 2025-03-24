AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ariana Grande’s ‘Brighter Days Ahead’ film to screen in theaters

todayMarch 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD
London Alley/The Lucky Bastards Inc/Republic Records

Ariana Grande’s short film Brighter Days Ahead is heading to the big screen.

The movie, created to promote the upcoming deluxe version of eternal sunshine, will screen in Ariana’s hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, as well as in Chicago, LA and New York. The announcement on her Instagram Stories takes you to a sign-up page, where you’ll need to sign up before 9 a.m. ET on March 26 to get more details about the screenings — but doing so doesn’t guarantee you entry.

Ari co-directed the movie with Christian Breslauer, who also directed the videos for the eternal sunshine songs “Yes, And?,” “We Can’t Be Friends” and “The Boy Is Mine.”

As previously reported, the eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead album includes six new songs: “Intro (End of the World) Extended,” “Twilight Zone,” “Warm,” “Dandelion,” “Past Life” and “Hampstead.”  The original album was released in March of 2024 and topped the chart for two weeks.

The album and the film are due March 28.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%