AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Arrest made in connection with theft of Heart instruments

todayJune 5, 2025

Background
share close
AD
courtesy of Nancy Wilson

A 57-year-old man from Pleasantville, New Jersey, has been arrested in connection with the theft of two instruments from the band Heart.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced Tuesday that two “irreplaceable” instruments were taken from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, where they performed on May 31. One was a one-of-a-kind purple sparkle baritone Telecaster with hand-painted headstock, which was custom made for Nancy Wilson. The other was a vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin, belonging to band member Paul Moak.

The Atlantic City Police Department announced Thursday that a man named Garfield Bennett has been arrested and charged with burglary and theft in connection with the case.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, surveillance video showed Bennett “walking through various parts of Atlantic City attempting to sell the instruments.” He was then located and taken into custody.

The instruments have not yet been returned. According to detectives, one of the instruments has been sold; there’s no information on the whereabouts of the second instrument. Police are asking anyone in possession of the instruments to contact them and voluntary surrender the items.

The post notes, “If not surrendered, and the individual is located in possession of the stolen items, they will be arrested and criminally charged with receiving of stolen property.”

Heart said in a statement they’re “deeply grateful to the Atlantic City Police Department, the Hard Rock organization, and everyone who came together to support us in the search for our stolen instruments.”

“The outpouring of love and concern has been overwhelming, and we are truly touched by the strength and compassion of this community,” they continued. “While we’re encouraged by the progress made and thankful that an arrest has been made, our instruments have not yet been recovered. We remain hopeful that they will be returned to us soon.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%