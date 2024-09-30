AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

As ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ hits digital, Lance Bass says it inspired *NSYNC to actually start reunion talks

todaySeptember 30, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Deadpool & Wolverine hits digital on Oct. 1, and if you’ve seen it, you know *NSYNC‘s “Bye Bye Bye” plays during the opening sequence. Lance Bass says when the movie’s star, Ryan Reynolds, told him how the song would be used, he was thrilled.

“We signed off on the song months before, so we knew it was in the movie, but usually they play 10 seconds of it,” Lance tells ABC Audio. “When he told me he’s playing the entirety of the song and it’s the opening credits, I could not wait.”

It was Deadpool, plus the song *NSYNC did for Trolls Band Together, that led them to consider a reunion.

“It’s just really reignited everything for us … now our fans are Gen Zers, you know, they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re the Deadpool singers,'” Lance laughs. “But it’s inspired us to really decide what can we do going forward.”

Due to busy schedules “it’s going to be a little while, but we have lots of ideas. We just have to figure out exactly what that looks like,” he says. And if it happens, “I just can’t wait for my kids to … see me on stage with my best friends.”

Meanwhile, Lance just released his first children’s book, the Halloween-themed Trick or Treat on Scary Street.

“I’ve always wanted to write children’s books,” he says. “But it wasn’t until my kids were born that I was like, ‘OK, now’s the time to do this.'”

And depending on their “scare level,” as Lance puts it, the book will delight kids, terrify kids, or both.

“We’re getting reactions from all over the place. I mean, my 2-year-olds are obsessed with this,” Lance says. “And then I have some parents be like, ‘Oh, my 7-year-old … this really, like, creeped them out.'”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%