As FDA delays proposal to ban formaldehyde in hair relaxers, dermatologist shares safety tips for women

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has delayed consideration of a long-anticipated proposal to ban formaldehyde (FA) in hair-relaxing products, which some studies have linked to certain types of cancers.

It is not clear when the agency plans to consider the proposed rule, which was first entered in the Unified Agenda, a government registry of actions that administrative agencies plan to issue, last October.

If enacted, the rule would “ban formaldehyde and other FA-releasing chemicals as an ingredient in hair smoothing or hair straightening products marketed in the United States,” according to the language entered in the Unified Agenda.

Frequent use of hair-straightening products that include chemicals like formaldehyde has been found in studies to put women at a higher risk for uterine cancer, a type of cancer that starts in the uterus and is a risk factor for anyone with a uterus but the risk increases with age, especially during and after menopause, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A 2022 study found an association that women who self-reported frequent use of hair straightening products were more than twice as likely to later develop uterine cancer than women who did not use the products.

The study found that Black women may be more affected by the increased risk of uterine cancer not because of their race, but due to the fact that they use chemical hair straightening products at a higher rate. Frequent use of the products was defined as more than four times in the previous year, according to the study, which included more than 33,000 women between the ages of 35 to 74.

Scientists caution that it’s not clear yet if these products cause cancer. For now, research only hints at a probable link.

Formaldehyde is described by the Environmental Protection Agency as a “colorless, flammable gas” that can cause “adverse health effects” with exposure. When used in hair smoothing products, the formaldehyde is released into the air as a gas when the products are heated.

The Department of Health and Human Services lists formaldehyde as a “known carcinogen.”

The FDA has previously issued a warning stating that the use of hair smoothing products in an area that is not properly ventilated could lead to a risk of a person inhaling formaldehyde. In the warning, the agency acknowledged it began receiving “inquiries from consumers and salon professionals” about the safety of formaldehyde in products as far back as 20 years ago.

Safety tips for women in the absence of a ban

Dr. Angela Lamb, a New York City-based dermatologist, told ABC News’ Good Morning America Tuesday that women should read labels on their own and ask their salon provider about the ingredients in the products they’re using prior to undergoing treatments like hair straightening.

The three key ingredients to look for are formaldehyde, methylene glycol, and formalin, according to Lamb.

“You want to make sure, if you’re at a salon and you’re using something, if you have any reactions, let your salon provider know,” she said.

According to the FDA, possible reactions that have been reported range from eye problems to headaches, dizziness, nausea, chest pain, vomiting, coughing, wheezing and throat soreness.

Consumers can report bad reactions to the FDA by phone and online.

Lamb said if women want to avoid formaldehyde-containing products completely, they can opt for heat-styling options like roller sets and presses.

With those options, no chemicals are involved at all, according to Lamb.