As you were: Harry Styles isn’t playing Sphere Las Vegas, says venue

todayMarch 13, 2025

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

It looks like Harry Styles won’t be doing any late night talking — or singing — at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Page Six reported that Harry was in negotiations for a residency at the high-tech venue in Sin City, which has already hosted U2, the EaglesPhish and Dead & Company, and will soon host Kenny Chesney and the Backstreet Boys.

Page Six also noted that Harry’s manager, Jeffrey Azoff, is the son of Irving Azoff, who manages U2, the Eagles and Dead & Company. 

But a rep for Sphere says Harry’s not happening, telling ABC Audio in a statement, “To set the record straight, there has [sic] never been plans for Harry Styles to perform at Sphere.”

Harry’s most recent trek, Love on Tour, wrapped up in 2023.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

