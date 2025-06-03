AD
Ashlee Simpson heading to Las Vegas’ Voltaire club for Labor Day shows

todayJune 3, 2025

Courtesy Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Jessica Simpson is on the comeback trail, so why not her sister Ashlee Simpson?

The singer, actress and reality star will perform two shows at the intimate Voltaire club at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas over Labor Day weekend, Aug. 29 and Aug. 30. In a show called I Am Me, named after her 2005 album, Ashlee will perform hits like “Pieces of Me,” “La La” and “Boyfriend” in the 1,000-seat venue.

“I’m so excited to take the stage in such a stunning space like Voltaire and have the opportunity to perform up close and personal with my fans,” Ashlee says in a statement. “We’re working so hard to make this show feel personal and special, so I can’t wait to share this experience and connect with the audience in such a perfect setting.”

Tickets are on sale now at voltairelv.com.

Voltaire was also the setting for the most recent residencies by Christina Aguilera and Kylie Minogue.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

