Ashley Cooke announces surprise collab with Joe Jonas

Surprise: There’s another Jonas Brothers country music collab on the way.

“Your Place” singer Ashley Cooke announced Thursday that she’s teamed with the Jonas Brothers’ Joe Jonas for a new, as-yet-untitled duet.

The news arrived via an Instagram Reel of her and Joe sitting on the couch, slowly lowering a newspaper to reveal their faces.

Ashley previously posted a snippet of their song and asked fans to guess who her mystery collaborator was.