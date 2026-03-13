AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Ashley Cooke follows her surprise ‘Marshals’ cameo with a surprise EP

todayMarch 13, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Ashley Cooke’s ‘the ace sessions’ (Big Loud)

One week after Ashley Cooke surprised fans with the ace sessions on YouTube, there’s now an EP of the same name to match. 

The six-song all-acoustic set includes four tracks from 2025’s ace: “baby blues,” “talk about,” “excuses” and her current hit, “the hell you are.” It adds the new composition “olive juice,” as well as a cover of LeAnn Rimes’ 2000 hit from Coyote Ugly, “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.” 

While lots of eyes are watching for Riley Green’s debut on the new CBS show Marshals, Ashley surprised fans by showing up first on the March 8 episode. During her cameo she performed “next to you,” from her debut album, shot in the dark, in a scene set in a bar. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%