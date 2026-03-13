Ashley Cooke follows her surprise ‘Marshals’ cameo with a surprise EP

Ashley Cooke’s ‘the ace sessions’ (Big Loud)

One week after Ashley Cooke surprised fans with the ace sessions on YouTube, there’s now an EP of the same name to match.

The six-song all-acoustic set includes four tracks from 2025’s ace: “baby blues,” “talk about,” “excuses” and her current hit, “the hell you are.” It adds the new composition “olive juice,” as well as a cover of LeAnn Rimes’ 2000 hit from Coyote Ugly, “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.”

While lots of eyes are watching for Riley Green’s debut on the new CBS show Marshals, Ashley surprised fans by showing up first on the March 8 episode. During her cameo she performed “next to you,” from her debut album, shot in the dark, in a scene set in a bar.