AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Ashley Cooke’s new chapter starts with some ‘swear words’

todayAugust 22, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Ashley Cooke’s “swear words” (Big Loud)

Ashley Cooke‘s opening her next chapter of music with some “swear words.”

“This song is realizing that no words, answers, or explanations will be able to fix a relationship that’s beyond repair,” she says of the song she co-wrote. “It’s surrendering to the silence because it means finally having peace in the situation.”

The “your place” hitmaker will follow the new song with “tin foil hat” on Oct. 3 and “baby blues” on Nov. 14.

Earlier this year she also put out the new tracks “All I Forgot” with Joe Jonas, “the f word” and “the hell you are.” 

So far, Ashley hasn’t revealed when the full follow-up to 2023’s shot in the dark will arrive. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%