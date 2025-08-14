AD
Buck Country Music News

Ashley McBryde books Nightfall at the Hall

todayAugust 14, 2025

Ashley McBryde (Disney/Connie Chornuk)

Ashley McBryde‘s set to play the 13th annual Nightfall at the Hall concert Oct. 6 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. 

The yearly after-hours celebration is a gathering for the museum’s Troubadour members. The group of young professionals between the ages of 21 and 45 work together to support both the community and the museum. You can find out more about membership online. 

Jordan Davis, Lauren Alaina, Ian Munsick and Hannah Dasher have all played the special show in the past. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

