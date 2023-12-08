AD
Buck Country Music News

Ashley McBryde brings the fiery “Devil” to ‘Fallon’

todayDecember 8, 2023

ABC

Ashley McBryde unleashed a rocking performance of “The Devil I Know” on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Initially starting slow, Ashley delivered the first verse over an acoustic guitar, dressed in a silver cape-like cover.

“Hell, there’s hell everywhere I go/ I’m just sticking with the devil I know,” Ashley sang in the pre-chorus, before pulling off her outerwear to reveal her red sleeveless jumpsuit as soaring electric guitar lines and drumbeats kicked in.

“Momma says, get my ass to church/ Daddy says, get my ass to work/ Doctor says I gotta give up on these smokes/ Everybody’s got something to say/ About how I gotta change my ways/ But I got something to say of my own/ Hell, there’s hell everywhere I go/ I’m just sticking with the devil I know,” goes the fiery chorus.

“The Devil I Know” is the title track of Ashley’s latest album. The 11-track record includes its lead single, “Light On in the Kitchen.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

