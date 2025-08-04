AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Ashley McBryde plans a 4-night residency at Eric Church’s Chief’s venue

todayAugust 4, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Chief’s

Ashley McBryde‘s readying The Redemption Residency to coincide with the opening of her new bar in Nashville.

The four shows, which will all be completely different, will take place at the Neon Steeple at Eric Church‘s Chief’s. The Redemption Bar is on the building’s fifth floor. 

“The guys and I are so happy to be back in Nashville for four nights of ‘you had to be there’ moments to help close out this year,” Ashley says. “We’ve been making our kind of church wherever we go for years; from dive bars to back porches, Dahlonega to Lindeville. It’s something special to bring it all to the only Steeple on Lower Broadway.”

The show dates are Oct. 14, Oct. 15, Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. Presales start Tuesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%