Buck Country Music News

Ashley McBryde spotlights the stars of tomorrow at Opry NextStage Live

todayOctober 28, 2025

Opry NextStageLive (Ryman Hospitality)

Ashley McBryde will showcase the 2025 members of the Opry NextStage class during a special show Dec. 3 at Nashville’s Category 10.

Dasha, Chayce Beckham, Tigirlily Gold, Kashus Culpepper, Avery Anna and Kaitlin Butts will all perform, as will Ashley.

Tickets for Opry NextStage Live are on sale now.

The Opry launched the NextStage initiative in 2019, with Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Ella Langley, Parker McCollum, Tenille Townes, Hailey Whitters, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith all participating as rising stars.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

