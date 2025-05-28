AD
Buck Country Music News

Ashley McBryde takes flight with Rodney Crowell

todayMay 28, 2025

New West Records

Ashley McBryde is “Taking Flight” with Rodney Crowell

The “One Night Standards” hitmaker is teaming up with the legendary singer/songerwriter for a duet from his new album, Airline Highway.

“Simply sitting across from Rodney is magical. Writing a song with an icon is such an honor and being able to call him my friend is one of the great joys of my life,” she says. “‘Taking Flight’ explored heartache on a plane I hadn’t been on before.”

“For Rodney to choose me as a co-writer and a singer is something that only existed in dreams,” she adds. “This record speaks for itself and I am so happy I get to be a part of its journey.”

Airline Highway, which was recorded in New Orleans, comes out Aug. 29.

In addition to his own hits like “Lovin’ All Night,” Rodney wrote country classics like Waylon Jennings‘ “I Ain’t Living Long Like This” and the Oak Ridge Boys‘ “Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight,” plus Bob Seger‘s “Shame on the Moon” and Keith Urban‘s “Making Memories of Us.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

