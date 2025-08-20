AD
Buck Country Music News

Ashley McBryde’s ‘keeping the highway hot again this fall’

todayAugust 20, 2025

Ashley McBryde (Disney/Larry McCormack)

Ashley McBryde is adding more than half a dozen dates to her fall tour.

“What part of the year do you tour? Me: the entire part. The whole year. Every week. For as long as I can remember and for as long as my body is able,” she shared on her socials and in a newsletter to her fans. “No rest for the weary, we’re keeping the highway hot again this fall. And as always I will be beaming when I see you there.”

The new dates include October stops in Kentucky, Alabama, Illinois and Wisconsin, with November dates in Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. 

Presales are underway now, before tickets go on sale to the public Friday. You can find complete info on Ashley’s website. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

