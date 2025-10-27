AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Ashley McBryde’s Redemption Residency rolls on

todayOctober 27, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Ashley McBryde’s Redemption Residency (Chief’s)

Ashley McBryde is extending The Redemption Residency at Neon Steeple at Chief’s in Nashville into 2026.

The “One Night Standards” hitmaker has just announced eight more shows, with three different themes, starting Jan. 22 and going through April 18. 

The January and March concerts will be solo acoustic nights focused on storytelling, titled “Just Me and My Shadow.”

Ashley will devote the February shows to her character-driven songs in a set called “Postcards from Lindeville.”

April’s “Mixtape from the Mixed Up Years” will be all covers, showcasing “the music that made us want to make music.”

Presales for Ashley’s new Redemption Residency dates start Tuesday, before tickets go on sale to the public Friday. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%