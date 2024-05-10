AD
National News

At least 105 tornadoes reported across the country since Monday

todayMay 10, 2024

john finney photography/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — There have been at least 105 reported tornadoes reported across the country since Monday and, just yesterday alone, at least five reported tornadoes were tracked across Iowa, Missouri, Georgia and Mississippi.

Elsewhere, huge hail up to 5 inches in diameter was reported west of Austin, Texas – greater than the size of a softball – and winds up to 76 mph produced damage in Alabama.

On Friday, there is a severe thunderstorm watch continuing until 11 a.m. for Georgia and Florida and the biggest threat in the region are gusty winds up to 80 mph with an isolated tornado or two could possible due to the conditions.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, a new line of storms could form in the Carolinas and Georgia with more damaging winds possible in those areas. Even though a tornado threat there is possible, the risk is currently minimal.

A new storm system developing later this weekend into early next week could bring very heavy rain for the Gulf Coast threat from Texas to Georgie with flash flooding possible and, locally, some areas along the Gulf Coast could see more than half a foot of snow over the next several days.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

