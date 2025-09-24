At least 3 hurt in shooting at Dallas ICE facility: Sources

(DALLAS) — At least three people are hurt from a shooting at the Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office on Wednesday morning, sources told ABC News.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said “there were multiple injuries and fatalities.”

The shooter suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, sources said, and Noem said the shooter is dead.

“While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop,” Noem said in a statement. “Please pray for the victims and their families.”

