At least 7 injured in shooting during holiday festivities in downtown Chicago

mphotoi/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — At least seven people were injured in a shooting in downtown Chicago on Friday night, police said.

Officers were on patrol when they observed a large group of people on the sidewalk close to the Chicago Theater on State Street, according to a statement from the Chicago Police Department.

“Officer’s heard gunshots being fired, and the large group began fleeing the scene,” authorities said. “Officers immediately responded to the area and discovered seven people had sustained gunshot wounds from the gun fire.”

The victims were all treated by the Chicago Fire Department and taken to local hospitals, authorities said.

The shooting happened during a very busy night downtown, with the city holding its Christmas tree lighting ceremony, according to ABC News’ Chicago station WLS.

Though police have not disclosed the identities of any of the victims, they have confirmed that six of them have been listed in good condition and one of them has been listed in fair condition.

No suspects are in custody and detectives are currently investigating the circumstances that led up to the incident.