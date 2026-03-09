At least one more book: Alice Cooper announces ﻿’Devil on My Shoulder﻿’ memoir

‘Devil on My Shoulder’ book cover. (Da Capo)

Over 50 years after singing “No more pencils, no more books” in “School’s Out,” Alice Cooper is softening his stance on at least one of those things.

The shock rock icon has announced a new memoir called Devil on My Shoulder. The book is due out Oct. 6.

Devil on My Shoulder follows the life and career of the “No More Mr. Nice Guy” rocker, who was born Vincent Damon Furnier before creating his Alice Cooper stage persona and eventually adopting it as his legal name.

“I’ve written this book to track Alice’s ‘evilution’, and how I’ve tamed him at last,” Cooper says in a statement. “Just as he and I became almost fatally intertwined, the story of Alice Cooper after over thirty records and sixty-plus years has become a tangle of embellishments, elaborations and outright fabrications, and I think it’s time to sort reality from myth.”

Before his story hits bookshelves, you catch Cooper live on his upcoming U.S. tour, launching in April.