National News

At least three dead after UPS aircraft crashes departing Louisville airport, shelter-in-place issued: Officials

todayNovember 4, 2025

(LOUSIVILLE, Ky.) — At least three people are dead after a UPS aircraft crashed upon departing the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky, officials said Tuesday, sending a massive plume of smoke into the air and leading authorities to urge residents of a large swath of the nearby area to shelter in place following the fiery crash.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he believes the number of fatalities will increase following the “catastrophic” crash.

At least 11 people were injured, some with “very significant” injuries,” he said.

Three crew members were on board the plane, according to UPS, which said it has not confirmed any injuries.

“We do not, at the moment, have the status of the crew,” Beshear said during a press briefing Tuesday. “Watching that video, I think we’re all very, very worried about them.”

Video captured the moment the plane crashed, resulting in a large fireball.

A shelter-in-place was initially issued within 5 miles of the airport but was subsequently expanded to all areas north of the airport to the Ohio River, police said. Areas south of the Outer Loop have since been cleared from the shelter-in-place, police said.

“This is an active scene with fire and debris. Stay away,” the Louisville Metro Police Department said on social media.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg called the incident an “incredible tragedy that our community will never forget” and said the city has “every emergency agency responding to the scene.”

“There are multiple injuries and the fire is still burning,” he said on social media. “There are many road closures in the area — please avoid the scene.”

UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 freighter plane was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, the agency said.

It appears there was an engine issue during takeoff, sources told ABC News.

Small plane crashes in California park, injuring pilot and pedestrian, officials say
UPS said it has been “notified of an incident/accident involving one of our aircraft” in Louisville.

The airport is home to UPS Worldport, the company’s massive package handling facility.

Boeing, which acquired McDonnell Douglas in 1997, said,” Our concern is for the safety and well-being of all those affected.”

“We stand ready to support our customer and have offered technical assistance to the NTSB,” it said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The airport confirmed there was an “aircraft incident” and that the airfield is closed.

ABC News’ Luke Barr, Sam Sweeney and Ayesha Ali contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

