Athletic Director,Bill Raleigh honored with the Outstanding Service award by the NABC at the Final Four in San Antonio.

Schreiner Athletics Director, Bill Raleigh was honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches ( NABC) with the DIII Oustanding Service Award at the Final Four in San Antonio. The DIII Outstanding Service Award is presented by the Division III coaches to members or former members of the Association. Raleigh was honored for his over 20 years service to DIII Basketball where he served as a NABC Congressmen, Region 10 representive for the All-American Committee as well as on the executive committee of the DIII All-Star game. ” This is a tremendous honor and is very special when you are rembered by your peers for service to DIII basketball” said Raleigh. “This award was even more special because I was honored along with University of Dallas Athletic Director, Jarred Samples who was a former player for me at UD and a former assistant coach for me at Southwestern.” Pictured below our NABC Board member and University of Chicago Head Coach,Mike Mcgrath, University of Dallas AD,Jarred Samples, Schreiner AD, Bill Raleigh and former NABC board member and retired Trinity University Head Coach,Pat Cunningham.