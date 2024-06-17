AD
Attempted murder suspect escapes from custody in California

todayJune 17, 2024

An undated photo of Deshaun Stamps, 29, who escaped from custody in San Bernardino County, California, on June 16. — San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department

(RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.) — A man accused of attempted murder has escaped from custody in Southern California, according to authorities.

Deshaun Stamps broke out from the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga during an outside recreation period on Sunday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. It was not immediately clear how he escaped.

Stamps, 29, has been in custody for attempted murder since Jan. 30, 2023, the sheriff’s office said.

A search for Stamps is ongoing, authorities said.

Stamps is bald with green eyes and has tattoos on his neck and head, according to the sheriff’s office. He stand at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Authorities urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.

A trial date hasn’t been set for the attempted murder charge. Stamps was next due in court in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

