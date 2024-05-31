AD
Entertainment News

Aubrey Plaza to write and produce Prime Video cat cartoon series ‘Kevin’

todayMay 31, 2024

Parks and Rec and White Lotus alumna Aubrey Plaza will write and executive produce Kevin, an animated series “Uniquely told through the lens of a housecat,” according to Melissa Wolfe, head of animation for Amazon MGM Studios.

The Prime Video series centers on the titular feline, “a life-long housecat who decides that he doesn’t want to live with people anymore.”

The streaming service continues, “Loosely inspired by a real break-up and the cat caught in the middle, Kevin dares to ask himself, ‘Is there a world where I don’t do the owner thing and am just … single for the rest of my life?'”

The show was co-created by Plaza, successful children’s author Dan Murphy and Joe Wengert, veteran of the Netflix animated hit Big Mouth, the latter of whom will co-write and co-produce with Plaza and act as showrunner.

Wengert said “I am extremely excited to be working with Amazon and my old friends Aubrey and Dan on this show,” adding, “The real Kevin was with me during some of my lowest moments. This show is my chance to thank him — by creating a world where he can find less of a total bummer situation for himself.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

