AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Audiobook of Alex Van Halen’s autobiography to feature last song he wrote with brother Eddie Van Halen

todayAugust 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Harper Collins

Alex Van Halen’s upcoming autobiography, Brothers, will offer a treat to fans who decide to listen to it as an audiobook.

A description of the release posted to the Van Halen website reveals that the audiobook, narrated by Alex, will feature the added bonus of a previously unreleased song, “Unfinished,” which was written by Alex and his late brother, guitar great Eddie Van Halen. It is described as “the last piece of music they wrote together.”

Brothers, which Alex described as a love letter to Eddie, will be released Oct. 22. It will include previously unseen photos from Alex’s private collection and will delve into the brothers’ childhood. It also includes “tales of musical politics, infighting, and plenty of bad-boy behavior.”

Brothers is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%