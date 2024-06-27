AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Austin Butler reveals he auditioned for Peeta in ‘The Hunger Games’

todayJune 27, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Murray Close/Getty Images, Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

In another world, Austin Butler could have been the boy with the bread. We’ll just have to settle for him as Elvis Presley instead.

In a video interview with BuzzFeed Celeb released on Wednesday, the actor revealed he auditioned to play Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games franchise.

“I auditioned for The Hunger Games, and I didn’t get it at all. I don’t even think I got a callback. What’s the character, Peeta?” Butler said.

Yes, Austin, the character is Peeta, and he was famously portrayed by Josh Hutcherson in 2012’s The Hunger Games and its three sequels. The Elvis actor did not seem to have any hard feelings about not getting the part, however.

“Josh Hutcherson got that, he’s great,” Butler said.

Butler appeared alongside his The Bikeriders costar Jodie Comer in the video, who said she also missed out on a large part.

“I auditioned for Mamma Mia! That was a time, that was also when I was auditioning for Killing Eve as well,” Comer said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%