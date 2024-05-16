Autographed Roger Taylor sound waves art raising money for a good cause

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Audio sound waves of Queen’s 1986 song “A Kind of Magic” have been turned into a piece of art that’s now being sold for a good cause.

Queen drummer Roger Taylor, who wrote the song, has teamed up with the Soundwaves Art Foundation for a limited-edition art collection, with each piece featuring a handwritten lyric by Roger that has been digitally added to the artwork. “I’m hearing secret harmonies, It’s a kind of magic!” reads the lyric.

The collection features four originals and 100 numbered prints autographed by Taylor and the sound waves artist Tim Wakefield. There are also autographed prints, which come in both mini and standard sizes.

Proceeds from the sale benefit Teenage Cancer Trust, which is dedicated to providing specialist treatment and support for young people with cancer.

More info can be found at soundwavesartfoundation.com.