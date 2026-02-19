Ava Max says her new music has ‘challenged me vocally and emotionally … like never before’

Ava Max attends the Nominees Night: An Official Golden Week Event Hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and Spotify at The Lot at Formosa on Jan. 8, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ava Max is reinventing herself.

In a letter to fans thanking them for their birthday wishes — she turned 32 on Monday — she writes that “the last three months have been some of the most inspiring of my life,” and shares that she’s had to “change a few things around and do what’s best for the music I want to make.”

Noting that she’s left her former record label and “started an exciting partnership to bring you this new era,” Ava writes, “I’ve found a new love and passion for [music] — similar to how I felt when I first started singing at 7 years old.”

Ava says she’s been in the studio for the past few months “quietly working on this new era,” and adds that her new music “has challenged me vocally and emotionally in a way like never before.”

The “Kings & Queens” singer signed off by writing, “To all my queens, we are unstoppable no matter the obstacles. Time to kill it.”

Ava’s most recent album, last year’s Don’t Click Play, failed to chart on the Billboard 200 and a subsequent tour was canceled.