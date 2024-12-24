Ava Max’s Christmas traditions include this special treat: ‘I have to learn the recipe’

Rowan Papier

Ava Max has a new Christmas song this year called “1 Wish,” and every year, her mom fulfills her Christmas culinary wish by making her — and everyone else — a special treat.

Like Dua Lipa, Ava is Albanian, and she says every Christmas her mom makes a traditional treat: baklava.

“We give it out to all our closest friends and family,” says Ava. “And every year they always text us right before: ‘Hey, is your mom doing baklava this year?’ I’m like, ‘Of course she is!'”

While baklava isn’t easy to make, Ava notes, “I have to learn the recipe because we got to keep that tradition going!”

In addition to a favorite holiday treat, Ava also has a favorite holiday movie, which is kind of an unusual choice. Most people will say Christmas Vacation or A Christmas Story or Elf, but for her, it’s the 2004 comedy Christmas with the Kranks.

“I watch it every year and it’s not on purpose. Somehow when I’m with my family, they always put it on — either me, my niece, or my mom, and it ends up to be every single year we’re watching Christmas with the Kranks,” she laughs. “Now, it’s a thing. We watch other ones, but that one for sure.”

And Ava’s holiday soundtrack always includes Christina Aguilera and Mariah Carey’s Christmas albums. “Those two for sure, but there is a lot more!” she says.