Mike FM Music News

Ava Max’s new album, ‘Don’t Click Play,’ is coming in August

todayMay 29, 2025

Jade Koci

The title of Ava Max‘s new album is the opposite of what she wants you to do when it arrives on streaming services.

Don’t Click Play, the singer’s third album, will be out Aug. 22. She’s just released a new single and music video from the project, called “Lovin Myself,” which is described as an “unshakable anthem of self-empowerment.” It follows “Lost Your Faith,” which she dropped earlier this spring.

The video sees a masked Ava, wearing lingerie and a bridal veil, singing, “I don’t need nobody/ I’m lovin’ myself/ Tonight it’s all about me/ and it’s good for my health.” We then see her wake up and get out of bed, which is on the roof of a building, and dance; she’s also seen strutting down a city street, where she’s joined by dancers.

Don’t Click Play is the follow-up to Ava’s 2023 album, Diamonds & Dancefloors.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

