AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ tops the box office for a fourth straight week

todayJanuary 12, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

It was another winning weekend at the box office for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The third movie in director James Cameron’s Avatar franchise brought in $21.3 million, landing at #1 at the box office for fourth straight week, according to Box Office Mojo. The new haul brings the film’s domestic tally close to $342.6 million.

Debuting at #2 is the horror film Primate, which brought in $11.3 million in its first weekend of release, with The Housemaid close behind at #3 with $11.2 million and Zootopia 2 at #4 with $10.1 million.

Rounding out the top five is another new film, Greenland 2: Migration, starring Gerard Butler, which brought in $8.5 million in its debut weekend.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office: 
1. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $21.3 million
2. Primate — $11.3 million
3. The Housemaid — $11.2 million
4. Zooptopia 2 — $10.1 million
5. Greenland 2: Migration — $8.5 million
6. Marty Supreme — $7.63 million
7. Anaconda — $5.1 million
8. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants — $3.8 million
9. David — $3 million
10. Song Sung Blue — $2.98 million

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%