AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Avatar’ sequel kicks ‘Ash’ at box office once again, crosses $1 billion gross

todayJanuary 5, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

Happy New Year from Pandora: Avatar: Fire and Ash is the first #1 movie of 2026.

James Cameron‘s epic sci-fi sequel spends a third week on top of the box office, taking in another $40 million over the first weekend of the new year, according to Box Office Mojo. On Sunday, Walt Disney Studios announced that the threequel had passed the $1 billion mark globally.

Another Disney billion-dollar grosser, Zootopia 2, remained at #2, bringing in another $19 million, while Sydney Sweeney‘s The Housemaid rose to #3, earning just under $15 million.

Timothée Chalamet‘s ping pong drama Marty Supreme was #4, taking in $12.6 million. Having grossed $56 million in North America so far, it’s among the best-performing movies ever released by independent studio A24, known for films like The Brutalist, Moonlight, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Uncut Gems.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office: 

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $40 million
2. Zooptopia 2 — $19 million
3. The Housemaid –– $14.9 million
4. Marty Supreme — $12.6 million
5. Anaconda — $10 million
6. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants — $8.2 million
7. David — $8 million
8. Song Sung Blue — $5.8 million
9. Wicked: For Good — $3.2 million
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — $2.7 million

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%