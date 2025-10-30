AD
Mike FM Music News

Avril Lavigne will take the stage with Cyndi Lauper at RRHOF induction

todayOctober 30, 2025

Avril Lavigne performs during the 2025 When We Were Young Music Festival on October 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for ABA)

Avril Lavigne was announced Wednesday as a performer at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Now we know what she’ll be doing while she’s there.

Avril will be taking the stage with Cyndi Lauper, one of this year’s inductees. It’s not yet known what song they’ll be performing. It’s already been announced that Chappell Roan will be inducting Cyndi.

In addition to Avril, the lineup of guests for the ceremony includes Teddy Swims, Olivia RodrigoBryan AdamsEn VogueJim CarreyDonald GloverThe KillersFleetwood Mac‘s Mick FleetwoodThe Go-Go’s Gina SchockElton JohnDavid LettermanMissy ElliottRAYEDoja Cat and Brandi Carlile.

This year’s other inductees include Bad CompanyThe White StripesChubby Checker, Soundgarden and Outkast. In addition, Warren Zevon and Salt-N-Pepa are being inducted in the Musical Influence category.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. ABC will also air a highlights special on Jan. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

