Rev Rock Report

Axl Rose, Slash & more appear on new Michael Schenker album, ‘My Years with UFO’

todayJune 19, 2024

earMUSIC

Guns N’ Roses members Axl Rose and Slash will appear on an upcoming album from Michael SchenkerMy Years with UFO.

As its title suggests, the record features the German guitarist revisiting his work with the band UFO and celebrates the 50th anniversary of his first tenure with the group in the ’70s. It’s due out Sept. 20.

You can listen to the first single, a reworked version of the song “Mother Mary” featuring Slash and former Skid Row vocalist Erik Grönwall, now via digital outlets.

Other guests on My Years with UFO include Twisted Sister‘s Dee Snider and Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover. Here’s the track list:

“Natural Thing” feat. Dee Snider + Joel Hoekstra
“Only You Can Rock Me” feat. Joey Tempest + Roger Glover
“Doctor Doctor” feat. Joe Lynn Turner + Carmine Appice
“Mother Mary” feat. Slash + Erik Grönwall
“This Kids” feat. Biff Byford
“Love to Love” feat. Axl Rose
“Lights Out” feat. Jeff Scott Soto + John Norum
“Rock Bottom” feat. Kai Hansen
“Too Hot Too Handle” feat. Joe Lynn Turner, Adrian Vandenberg + Carmen Appice
“Let It Roll” feat. Michael Voss
“Shoot Shoot” feat. Stephen Pearcy

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

