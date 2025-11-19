AD
Mike FM Music News

Babies will have ‘no tears left to cry’ after hearing Ariana Grande’s lullabies

todayNovember 19, 2025

‘Lullaby Renditions of Ariana Grande’ (Courtesy Rockabye Baby)

This album will be “Popular” with parents of crying babies.

Lullaby Renditions of Ariana Grande is coming out Nov. 21 from Rockabye Baby, the world’s leading lullaby brand. It features 13 of Ari’s biggest hits transformed into gentle instrumental tracks played on glockenspiel, xylophone and vibraphones. They’re all designed to send your little one off to sleep and have you saying, “thank u, next.”

You can watch an adorable animated video for the lullaby version of “7 rings” now.

Here’s the track list:

“7 rings”
“thank u, next”
“One Last Time”
“Into You”
“Popular”
“Love Me Harder”
“Santa Tell Me”
“no tears left to cry”
“God is a woman”
“break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored”
“Dangerous Woman”
“Positions”
“we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

