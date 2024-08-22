AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Babies will have their “Wildest Dreams” thanks to new installment of ‘Lullaby Renditions of Taylor Swift’

todayAugust 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Rockabye Baby Records

If “You Need to Calm Down,” we’ve got the album for you: Lullaby Renditions of Taylor Swift Volume 2.

The new collection comes nine years after the Rockabye Baby brand released the first volume. Needless to say, there have been a lot of new Taylor albums released since 2015. That’s why this new collection is mostly comprised of songs from Taylor’s more recent albums, including folklore, Midnights, evermore, The Tortured Poets Department and Lover. The selections include “Anti-Hero,” “Cardigan,” “Cruel Summer,” “Willow” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

However, there are a few “oldies” on there, so to speak, from 1989, Reputation and Speak Now, including “Enchanted,” “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Wildest Dreams.”

The album arrives Sept. 15. Here’s the track listing:

“Anti-Hero”
“You Need To Calm Down”
“Fortnight”
“Look What You Made Me Do”
“Cruel Summer”
“Karma”
“Don’t Blame Me”
“Wildest Dreams”
“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”
“August”
“Willow”
“Cardigan”
“Lover”
“Enchanted”

The Rockabye Baby brand has put out over 130 albums, including lullaby renditions of artists like The Beatles, Adele, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Journey, Prince and Queen.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%