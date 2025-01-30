Baby #4 on the way for Jordan Davis

Disney/Scott Kirkland

Jordan Davis is now accepting diaper funds for his fourth baby. Jordan announced Wednesday that he and his wife, Kristen, are expecting their fourth child in a funny Full House-inspired Instagram Reel. “Well, this is a dude. Well, a dad. Three beautiful children. 5, 3 and 1,” Jordan says before the camera pans to his 5-year-old daughter, Eloise, crying. “Hang in there sis.”

“What’s better than three?” he continues. “What’s better than three is four. That’s where we’re going to be at come June. Baby Davis #4, look out!”

“And you may be thinking, ‘How’s this dude going to do it?’ Well, this dude’s thinking the same thing,” the singer says. “But the dude abides.” “2025’s going to be a big one. Namely because we’re welcoming a brand new baby,” Jordan adds as the scene cuts to him drinking a bottle of beer by the pool. “Going to need a few more of these things. Let’s keep the party going.”

Several country stars congratulated Jordan, including Lainey Wilson, HARDY and Russell Dickerson. “BIG PAPI aka LARGE FATHER aka ENORMOUS DADDY! CONGRATS!!!!!!” Russell wrote in the comments. Oh, and if you want to help defray the cost of baby diapers, Jordan says you can “stream my music and buy tickets” to chip in.

Jordan’s latest single, “I Ain’t Sayin’,” is now #3 on the country charts.