AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’: Gabby Barrett duets with husband Cade Foehner on holiday album

todayNovember 8, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Gabby Barrett‘s debut holiday record, Carols and Candlelight, has arrived. 

It features 11 songs, including two duets: the previously released “Go Tell It on the Mountain” with Christian duo for KING & COUNTRY, and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” with Gabby’s husband and fellow American Idol season 16 finalist, Cade Foehner

“Ahhhhhhh I’m so excited that my first Christmas album is out NOW!” Gabby shares on Instagram.

“Go grab your Christmas decorations and tree & listen to Carols and Candlelight with your loved ones,” she says. “I hope you love it!!!”

You can check out Carols and Candlelight wherever you listen to music.

Here’s the Carols and Candlelight track list:
“Mary, Did You Know?”
“I’ll Be Home For Christmas”
“Christmas to Remember”
“The First Noel”
“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” (feat. Cade Foehner)
“O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” (feat. The Piano Guys)
“Go Tell It on the Mountain” (for KING & COUNTRY feat. Gabby Barrett)
“O Holy Night”
“Last Christmas”
“Grown-Up Christmas List”
“Silent Night”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%