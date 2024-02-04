Baby shower shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Pittsburgh, police say

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(PITTSBURGH) — A baby shower in Pittsburgh’s Fairywood neighborhood turned deadly on Saturday evening, after a dispute left a 19-year-old man dead and two other people injured, the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department said.

Officers responded to the Salvation Army’s Pittsburgh Westside and Worship Center on Broadhead Fording Road at 6:15 p.m. after receiving reports of six to seven gunshots ringing out where a private baby shower was taking place, the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Police said they discovered two male victims with gunshot wounds upon arrival. Medics pronounced Antoine Dorsey dead at the scene while the other victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the public safety department and the Allegheny County medical examiner.

A third victim left the shower location and went to a residence on Glen Mawr Street, police said. He was located later Saturday evening and taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Pittsburgh Public Information Officer Cara Cruz told ABC News the dispute is still under active investigation by Violent Crime Unit detectives and no arrests have been made.

The Salvation Army gave a statement to ABC News on Sunday regarding the shooting, saying it’s “saddened to confirm that there was a tragic shooting at its Pittsburgh Westside Worship and Service Center yesterday evening.”

“The incident occurred during a private function being hosted at the Center and did not involve any members of The Salvation Army,” the organization said. “We are grieved by this senseless act of violence in our church and pray for the victims of the shooting and their families. The Salvation Army is cooperating with the local authorities investigating the incident.”

“The Pittsburgh Westside Worship and Service Center will be closed until further notice,” it added.