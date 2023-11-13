AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ alums Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin wed in “intimate” destination wedding

todayNovember 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Stewart Cook/ABC via Getty Images

Bachelor in Paradise stars Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin have tied the knot!

The couple exchanged “I do’s” over the weekend in Puerto Rico, home to a lot of Pepin’s family, with 65 guests in attendance.

Although Braasch, 42, and Pepin, 27, chose to keep the destination wedding “more intimate,” the former pageant queen hinted at a potential celebration with Bachelor Nation, telling People, “But we’ve always had the idea to do a couple of other celebrations so we can include more people as well.”

Pepin also shared some insight into the wedding date, explaining, “I do believe in signs and numbers, and so 11/11 is obviously seen as a special number and it means good things.”

Braasch, 42, and Pepin, 27, met and got engaged in 2021 while on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%